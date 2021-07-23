NFTify (N1) Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. NFTify has a market cap of $1.01 million and $8,963.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00103656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00142740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,401.89 or 1.00223734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,174,931 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

