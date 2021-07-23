NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.