Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.63.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

