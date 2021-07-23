NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NNBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NN has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NN by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 610,702 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NN by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 289,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NN by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

