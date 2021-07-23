Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.59

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 185586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

