Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 108 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 103.

NRDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.02.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.