Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,007. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

