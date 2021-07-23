NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $88.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

