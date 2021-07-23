NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 575.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $219.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.53. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.64.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.