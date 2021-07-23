NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $363.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $251.32 and a twelve month high of $365.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

