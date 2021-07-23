NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.5% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 593,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 830,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,664,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

