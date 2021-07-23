NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 93.3% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.46. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $239.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

