NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

