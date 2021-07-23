NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

