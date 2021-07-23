Northern Trust Corp Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,577,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 110,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

CTSO stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.28. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

