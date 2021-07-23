Northern Trust Corp Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of American National Bankshares worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $325.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

