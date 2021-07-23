Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 107,555 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $60,102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $16,291,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $15,143,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $9,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $4,917,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $38.39 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion and a PE ratio of -59.98.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

