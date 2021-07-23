Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOI. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.