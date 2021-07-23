Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.74 on Thursday. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

