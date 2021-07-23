Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

