Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares worth $1,052,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

