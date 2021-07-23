Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.86 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

