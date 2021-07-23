Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.47 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Helen of Troy worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.88.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

