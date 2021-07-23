Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,313 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

