Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,734 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,442 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

Shares of BBL opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

