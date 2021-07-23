Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,512 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $24,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.22 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

