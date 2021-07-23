NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NVEC stock opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. NVE has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in NVE by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

