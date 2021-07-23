NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 179,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,213,201 shares.The stock last traded at $192.09 and had previously closed at $186.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.64. The stock has a market cap of $488.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

