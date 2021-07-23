Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 7.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.26. 482,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,038,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

