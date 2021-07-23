Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

