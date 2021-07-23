Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $43.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.09 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

