Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $43.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.
NYSE:OHI opened at $37.09 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
