Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

