ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on August 16th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OKE stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

