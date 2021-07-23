Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,758. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.86 million, a PE ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 20.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ooma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 82,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $10,211,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

