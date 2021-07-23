OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 30,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

