Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$64.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$47.95 and a 12-month high of C$64.89.

In other Open Text news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total value of C$15,153,653.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,242 shares in the company, valued at C$61,494,801.62. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,100,000.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

