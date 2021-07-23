Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,539 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.33. 1,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

