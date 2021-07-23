Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 141,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $36,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 45,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,529. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

