Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,999 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. 914,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948,820. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

