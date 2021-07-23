Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.