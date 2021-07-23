Oppenheimer Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $18.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $728.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

