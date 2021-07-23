Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.10.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.