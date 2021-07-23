Oppenheimer Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $450.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $405.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $407.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $22,714,742. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

