Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

