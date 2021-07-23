Opsens (OPS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Opsens (TSE: OPS):

7/14/2021 – Opsens had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Opsens had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Opsens was given a new C$2.25 price target on by analysts at M Partners.

7/13/2021 – Opsens had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at M Partners.

6/11/2021 – Opsens had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of OPS stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.20 million and a P/E ratio of 318.57. Opsens Inc. has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$2.49.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

