Opsens (OPS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Opsens (TSE: OPS):
- 7/14/2021 – Opsens had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Opsens had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Opsens was given a new C$2.25 price target on by analysts at M Partners.
- 7/13/2021 – Opsens had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at M Partners.
- 6/11/2021 – Opsens had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.
Shares of OPS stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.20 million and a P/E ratio of 318.57. Opsens Inc. has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$2.49.
Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
