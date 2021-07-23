Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.