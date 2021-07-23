Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 66.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

NYSE PII opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

