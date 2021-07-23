OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $942.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,799.27 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
