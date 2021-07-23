OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $942.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,799.27 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

