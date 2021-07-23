ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $901.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

