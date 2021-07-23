ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 3,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

ORIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

